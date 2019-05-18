× Shots fired lead Hartford police to drugs, armed felon

HARTFORD – An investigation of gunshots led to an arrest of an armed felon and seizure of a cache of drugs.

Hartford police say their Shot Spotter system detected two gunshots in the area of 128 Bond Street about 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers began searching the area for suspects or any possible victims. They saw two people in a parked car. When they approached the car they saw one man pull a small gun out of his front pocket. They removed him from the car and cuffed him. They say they also found over 150 sleeves of heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the vehicle.

The man with the gun was identified as 34-year-old Angel Ortiz, of 136 Bond St., who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Police charged him with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm Without a Permit, Possession of Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Sell, and other gun and drug charges.