Clothing drive for veterans planned at State Capitol

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmakers are collecting clothing donations for veterans looking to join the workforce.

Democratic state Rep. Dorinda Borer of West Haven and Sen. James Maroney of Milford, the co-chairs of the General Assembly’s Veteran Affairs Committee, have joined forces with other state lawmakers, the nonprofit Save-A-Suit organization and the Max Cares Foundation to hold the 4th annual Save-A-Suit Drive at the state Capitol in Hartford.

The May 30 event will be held from 9 a.m. to around 5 p.m. Donations of gently used, dry-cleaned or new clothing will be accepted outside the state Capitol building, weather permitting.

Organizers say they’re looking for men’s suits, blazers, pants, shirts, ties, sweaters, coats, belts, shoes and accessories. For women, they’re seeking suits, tops, pants, dresses, skirts, bags, shoes and scarves.