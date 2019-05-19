× DJ Khaled gave a touching tribute to Nipsey Hussle in ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance

NEW YORK — DJ Khaled had one last message for the “Saturday Night Live” audience before the show’s season finale wrapped up.

“Long live Nipsey Hussle,” the songwriter and producer said. “The marathon continues.”

Khaled, sporting a Nipsey Hussle shirt, took the stage with John legend to perform the song “Higher” in tribute to the slain rapper. The song’s music video was the last to feature Nipsey and was released earlier this week.

The track is featured on Khaled’s recently released album “Father of Asahd.” Money from the song will all go to Nipsey’s two children, Khaled said on Instagram earlier this month.

“The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” Khaled wrote. “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, or preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emani and Kross.”

Khaled, who was making his first appearance as an ‘SNL’ musical guest, and Legend were joined on stage by other artists who collaborated with him on his album, including SZA, Lil Wayne, and J Balvin.