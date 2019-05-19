Fire destroys home in Shelton

SHELTON — A fire destroyed a house in Shelton Sunday morning.

Shelton patrol Officer Michael Kichar was on his way to work when he saw smoke coming from a home at 184 Meadow Street.

The officer quickly called 911, then rushed into the home to help the residents and their dog escape.

The fire spread quickly through the house but no injuries to the residents or to any firefighters were reported, said officials.

Monroe and Trumbull Fire Departments assisted the Shelton Fire Department during the blaze, which was put under control by firefighters around 8 a.m.

The origin of the fire is under investigation by the Shelton’s Fire Marshal’s Office.