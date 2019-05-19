Hartford Charity Event in Honor of Nipsey Hussle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Local rappers inspired by community activist and LA-rapper Nipsey Hussle hosted a food and clothing drive in front of the rapper’s mural at Heaven Skate Park on Sunday.

“He was about love, self-empowerment and unity and that’s something everyone can relate to and that’s something the whole state of Connecticut needs more of,” said organizer Los Fidel .

“Show that we can make a change in the community, bring people together and show that there’s hope in the city,” organizer Alex Torres said.

After the success of a similar charity event last month in New Haven - organizers wanted to bring the movement to Hartford.

The event also caught the attention of local politicians. West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor donated to the cause and former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez was there to support.

Organizers collected cash, food and clothing donations that they later gave out to the homeless at the South Park Inn homeless center on Main street.

“It starts with people like us, just regular people coming together to do something dope and we need to do more of this,” Eric Cruz said.

“It feels good to have the extra help, it definitely feels good you know, to see them come together, it's a beautiful thing,” said South Park Inn Supervisor Wilburn Mathis.

Torres said this is the second marathon charity event held in Connecticut and are currently working on turning the movement into a non-profit. They are also planning charity events in Waterbury and Meriden.