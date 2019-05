× Hartford police says 12-year-old girl has been found

HARTFORD – Police say a girl who was missing since Wednesday has been found.

According to police, 12-year-old Lexlian Rosa had returned home to her family, safe and sound. Police thank everyone who helped to try to find her.

12 year-old Lexlian Rosa has been located and is safe. Thank you to everyone who assisted in trying to locate her. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 20, 2019

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.