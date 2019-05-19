What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Hartford police searching for missing 12 year old girl

Posted 6:52 AM, May 19, 2019, by

HARTFORD – Police are searching for a Hartford girl who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Lexlian Rosa. She was last seen getting on her school bus early Wednesday morning, wearing her Achievement First School uniform: purple shirt, black pants, black fleece with her school logo, and white and black sneakers. She was carrying a black book bag.

Lexlian is Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have any information that could help police in their search for Lexlian, call HPD at 860-757-4000.

