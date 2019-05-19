× New Haven police investigating overnight stabbing

NEW HAVEN – Police say a disturbance or fight at a neighborhood bar ended up with one person in the hospital after being stabbed.

Few details are being released at this point, but police say an altercation happened at Lou’s Lodge on Clay Street in the the Fairhaven section of the city. One person ended up stabbed, and was taken by a private vehicle to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

No word yet on the seriousness of the victim’s condition, or on any possible suspects. We’ll post more information as it becomes available.