What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

New Haven police investigating overnight stabbing

Posted 10:21 AM, May 19, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN – Police say a disturbance or fight at a neighborhood bar ended up with one person in the hospital after being stabbed.

Few details are being released at this point, but police say an altercation happened at Lou’s Lodge on Clay Street in the the Fairhaven section of the city. One person ended up stabbed, and was taken by a private vehicle to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

No word yet on the seriousness of the victim’s condition, or on any possible suspects. We’ll post more information as it becomes available.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.310392 by -72.899933.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.