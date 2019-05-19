× Numerous fire departments respond to commercial building fire, Middle school in Bethel

BETHEL — Numerous fire department in the area Bethel responded to a large commercial building fire and a fire at a middle school Sunday afternoon.

According to the Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page, numerous companies from Fairfield County responded to a large fire in the Francis J Clarke business park.

Firefighters also responded to Bethel Middle School on calls of smoke in the building. The sprinkler system was able to put out the fire.

Bethel Middle School will not be session Monday.

It is unclear if anyone was inside or hurt at the time of the fires.

This is a developing story.