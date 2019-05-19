The Real Story – Foley heads back to public service

Fox61’s Chief Investigator Brian Foley joins us to talk about his new job with the state, working as Public Information Officer for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protect. He will be an executive assistant to Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, his former boss at the Hartford Police Department, where Rovella had been Chief, and Brian was Deputy Chief, when Brian retired last year.
Fox61’s Chief Investigator Brian Foley joins us to talk about his new job with the state, working as Public Information Officer for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protect. He will be an executive assistant to Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, his former boss at the Hartford Police Department, where Rovella had been Chief, and Brian was Deputy Chief, when Brian retired last year.