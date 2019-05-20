× ATF offers$5,000 reward in New Haven Mosque fire

BOSTON — The ATF has offered a $5,000 reward in the case of the mosque fire last week in New Haven.

Connecticut Arson Watch is offering an additional $2,500.

The mosque in New Haven was damaged by fire on May 12. No one was injured in the fire. The mosque is holding services in temporary structures on site.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) says he’s headed back to Washington to fight for federal nonprofit security funding, which the Trump administration zeroed out this year. In fact, Blumenthal wants the funds doubled to $25,000 million.

“So that Connecticut non-profits, like this one, can be made more secure against this kind of devastating criminal activity,” Blumenthal said.

New Haven’s Police Chief says that, while this mosque fire was deemed to have been intentionally set, that doesn’t mean it will be classified as a hate crime.

“I can tell you that, on the onset, there has not been anything uncovered to determine that it is definitively a hate crime,” said Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

But, he added, that has also not been ruled out.

Damage estimates have topped $500,000, according to mosque leadership. But, there is fundraising campaign that is assisting the recovery. By mid afternoon Friday, the total was over $160,000.