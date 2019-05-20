What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Complexity of Connecticut toll plan could delay vote

Posted 3:09 PM, May 20, 2019, by

HARTFORD  — Connecticut lawmakers may not vote on a highway tolling bill until after the legislative session ends, given the complexity of the bill.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) said Monday he’d prefer the General Assembly authorize tolls on Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15 before the June 5 adjournment, but said he wouldn’t be opposed to a special session.

He said it’s an “incredibly complex bill to write,” especially considering the need for Connecticut to obtain federal approval.

The state is taking the unusual approach of seeking permission to build electronic tolls on existing highways. It would be allowed to do so through a federal traffic congestion mitigation program.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration and lawmakers have been working with the Federal Highway Administration on meeting the program’s requirements.

