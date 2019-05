× Dirt bike, truck collide in Hartford

HARTFORD — A dirt bike and truck collided Monday afternoon in Hartford.

The crash happened in Park Terrace and Capitol Ave. Hartford police said the truck as on fire. No injuries were reported.

Traffic is tied up in the area.

Dirt bike crashed into pickup truck at intersection of Capitol/Park Terrace. Truck on fire 🔥. No word yet on injuries. Keep out of area, to let @HFDFireDept work safely. KEEP DIRT BIKES OFF OF CITY STREETS! -LT.PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 20, 2019

This is a developing story.