× Eiffel Tower evacuated as man seen climbing the landmark

PARIS – The Eiffel Tower is being evacuated after a man was seen climbing up the side of the structure on Monday afternoon, officials told CNN.

Visitors began tweeting pictures and videos of the individual climbing up the tower, which is 324 meters (1,062 feet) tall.

“The Eiffel Tower has been closed and is in the process of being evacuated because a person is scaling it,” a spokeswoman for the landmark said.

Firefighters are at the scene and have established contact with the man climbing the tower, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.

Irish tourist Claire Murphy, who is on vacation in Paris, told CNN that the lockdown began at 2:15 p.m. local time and that she was still stuck on the tower’s top floor.

Almost seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower every year. Completed in 1889, it was designed and built by Gustave Eiffel as part of a “Universal Exposition” marking the centenary of the French Revolution. It celebrated its 130th anniversary last week.

This isn’t the first time someone has tried to scale the tower — three people were spotted climbing the landmark in 2015. It was also evacuated twice in 2010 due to bomb threats, once in 2013 over security concerns and was closed for two days following the terror attacks in 2015.

In 2017, a protective glass wall, 65 millimeters thick and resistant to bullets, was erected around the base of the tower to provide increased security.

WHY WOULD YOU CLIMB UP THE EIFFEL TOWER pic.twitter.com/wynQOUl2vR — Paige (@PaigeMcSorley) May 20, 2019

Few details are available at this point. Here’s some background information about the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Facts:

Almost seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower annually. About 300 million visitors have been to the tower since its opening. Designer Gustave Eiffel had a small apartment cloistered away in the upper reaches of the tower. In 2016, a second (temporary) apartment was built inside the tower by vacation rental company, HomeAway. The firm held a contest, selecting four winners to spend one night each in the apartment, with up to five guests. The names of 72 French scientists are listed on the four sides of the tower. The premises are under video surveillance. Security checks are performed prior to entry and visitors are required to disclose the contents of their bags. There is a police station located at the foot of the south pillar. Timeline:

Construction: 1887-1889 (2 years, 2 months and 5 days). 1889 – The tower opens during the Universal Exposition, a fair celebrating the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. It is the tallest structure in the world until 1930, when the Chrysler Building opens in New York. 1981-1982 – Two phases of renovations are completed, with new facilities including a conference room, post office and screening room. 1985 – An illumination system called Golden Lighting is unveiled, with 336 projectors and yellow-orange lamps. December 31, 1999 – A sparkling light show debuts to mark the new millennium. The lights glimmer nightly for five minutes every hour on the hour until 1 a.m. Originally planned as a temporary display, the light show becomes a permanent fixture by popular demand. October 2014 – A glass walkway opens with views of the street 187 feet below. November 2015 – The tower is closed for two days following the terror attacks in Paris. When it reopens, it is lit up with the colors of the French flag. January 13, 2017 – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announces a 300 million euro ($318 million) renovation of the tower that will take 15 years to complete and will include increasing security and reducing waiting times for visitors. February 9, 2017 – It is announced that two glass walls will be erected around the base of the Eiffel Tower. These walls will provide increased security and be more visually appealing than the current metal fencing. September 18, 2017 – Construction begins on the three meters high glass fence around the North-South viewpoint of the tower. The glass is 65 millimeters thick, resistant to bullets and extra clear. June 20, 2018 – The tower’s official website announces that the new glass wall is ready to be unveiled. Construction:

Original designers: Gustave Eiffel, Maurice Koechlin, Emile Nouguier, Stephen Sauvestre. 50 engineers and designers produced 5,300 workshop designs. The tower was constructed with some 18,038 individual metallic pieces. Characteristics:

