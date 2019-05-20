FOX61 Student News: Bethlehem kicks off the fall season with garlic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Patrick Moriarty, Tyler White, Sam Quigley - Shepaug Valley High School

As we say goodbye to Summer, fall rolls in with colored leaves and cool weather. To celebrate the season, Bethlehem does it a little differently. They celebrate, with garlic.

Here at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds, the 14TH annual Connecticut Garlic And Harvest Festival is hosted, where from October 6-7 various vendors, food stands and live music come together to give the local community a great experience inspired by a garlic theme.

The Garlic and Harvest Festival started 14 years ago, and has been a success ever since. Many of the companies who sell at the festival are returning vendors.

Al Avitable was inspired by other similar events in other states and felt Connecticut could use a little garlic.

“I traveled to New York and saw the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival and I said we could do this in Connecticut too” “And that’s how the garlic festival in CT got started”

The festival is great place for kids to work and have fun.

According to Sabrina Karino, a first time volunteer, she loves the festival.

“I started around last year and I was really interested in art so they invited me to come and I agreed!”

Jacob Lopes came with his grandma and he is a fan of pasta. “I like the pasta vendor, I got the pasta from it.”

The La Zingara Italian Restaurant in Bethel, CT came to the Garlic Festival to show off their famous tomato sauce.

According to Lisa Tassone one of the owners, the garlic festival is a great event and she’s a returning vendor.

The Bethlehem Garlic and Harvest Festival is a success year after year. And there is no better way to start off the fall season than with a delicious garlic theme!

41.640378 -73.205759