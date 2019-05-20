Glastonbury police arrest suspect in arson, 2nd suspect may have fled country

GLASTONBURY — Police have arrested one person in connection with an arson last year and said a second suspect may have fled the country.

Ahmad Lababneh, 27, was arrested Friday by in connection to a house fire that was intentionally set in the early morning hours of September 24, 2018 at 138 Naubuc Ave. in Glastonbury. Police said, “Lababneh is accused of conspiring to light two vehicles and a home on fire while the home was occupied by multiple people, including two small children. His accomplice was identified as 23 year old Momen Mockless Almefleh. Thankfully, everyone escaped the blaze unharmed.”

Lababneh was charged with Arson 1st Degree , 3 counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, 5 counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Arson 1st Degree, and 3 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. His bail was set at $750,000. He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 30.

Police said a second suspect, Momen Almefleh, is wanted for similar charges in the case. Police said, “Almefleh is believed to have fled the country to Amman, Jordan shortly after being interviewed by police. His current location is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Momen Almefleh is asked to contact the Glastonbury Police Department Investigations unit at 860-652-4260.”