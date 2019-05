× Group tracks great white shark to waters off Greenwich

The ocean research group OCEARCH said it tracked a great white shark to the waters off Greenwich Monday.

The group tweeted, Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @ GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at http://www.ocearch.org

I heard sending a ping from the Long Island Sound had never been done before by a white shark…so naturally I had to visit and send one off. Hello Greenwich how are you today?! pic.twitter.com/ijO9NpdiNr — Great White Shark Cabot (@GWSharkCabot) May 20, 2019

Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9’ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich. Follow him using the browser on any device at https://t.co/paqCMWe00M pic.twitter.com/td8e5eZUUY — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 20, 2019