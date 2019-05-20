× Hartford PD arrest woman in connection to stabbing

HARTFORD — Police said a woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on May 9.

Hartford Police Department said on May 9, around 12:15 a.m., they responded to Hartford Hospital on a report of a serious stabbing assault.

Police said information received at the time, stated a large group of people gathered in the area of Harvard Street, where a woman was stabbed at least 13 times.

Police said the victim sustained serious injuries, suffering wounds to the back, arm, chest and face. Police said an investigation determined it was probable cause.

On Monday, police said they arrested 18-year-old Ednnys Vincente and charged her with one count of assault in the first degree. She is being held on a $675,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

No other details have been released.