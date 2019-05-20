Is your child addicted to video games? Here are some options that may help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Britain's Prince Harry raised some eyebrows last month when he suggested the video game Fortnite should be banned.

His point was the game is so addictive, it's ruining lives.

And he's right.

An estimated 250 million people play Fortnite around the world, and some of them are, in fact, addicted to the it.

So if you're a parent, and you don't want your kids disappearing down that particular rabbit hole, what do you do?

FOX61's Brent Hardin talked to an expert about the warning signs, and parenting options.