Milford Police investigating untimely death

MILFORD — Police confirm they are investigating the ‘untimely death’ of a 50-year-old man.

According to police, they were called to a house on Anderson Avenue on Sunday night after a report of an unresponsive man.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene several minutes later.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances around the man’s death. According to police, people were at the home at the time of the death, and are currently being interviewed.

