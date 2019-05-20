What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Milford Police investigating untimely death

Posted 8:48 AM, May 20, 2019, by

MILFORD — Police confirm they are investigating the ‘untimely death’ of a 50-year-old man.

According to police, they were called to a house on Anderson Avenue on Sunday night after a report of an unresponsive man.

Officials pronounced the man dead at the scene several minutes later.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances around the man’s death. According to police, people were at the home at the time of the death, and are currently being interviewed.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.