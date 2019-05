× Over 30 people displaced after Hartford fire

HARTFORD — Hartford fire officials say five families were displaced after a fire at apartments on Shultas Place.

The fire happened Sunday morning. Officials say 32 people (17 adults and 15 children) were displaced overall. One family wasn’t home at the time of the fire, and officials say they haven’t come forward for assistance at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no reports of injuries.