Police: Car flees scene after hitting pedestrian, serious injuries reported

NEW LONDON — Police say they are looking for information regarding a pedestrian vs car crash that left a man in serious condition.

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Shaw and Hamilton Streets. Police say the car that struck the man fled from the scene before first responders got there.

According to police, the driver and the car have not been found, and no description is available.

The man who was struck was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries.

Anyone with information associated with this accident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269, ext. 0 or by utilizing the NLPD Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411(847411) or by clicking the “submit a tip” button on the NLPD Facebook page.