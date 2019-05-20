× Police investigating threat to Groton school

GROTON — Police have units on scene at the West Side STEM Magnet Middle School in the City of Groton after a threat was received there late Monday afternoon.

Officials notified police at about 2:30 p.m., at which time police requested they evacuate the building.

At that point, it was nearly dismissal time so students and faculty members organized quickly to exit the school.

Students boarded the buses and were sent home immediately (shortly before the regular dismissal time).

The school administration had some indication of the threat’s intentions, but they can’t comment any further due to the investigation.

There are no concerns about students’ welfare at school Tuesday. The superintendent believes this will be resolved Monday afternoon.

Students and faculty are safe; there were no injuries to anyone.

No word yet on how the threat was delivered or whether it was founded. Police are continuing to investigate.