Police release identity of victim in Milford homicide

MILFORD -- Police confirm they are investigating the 'untimely death' of a 50-year-old man.

According to police, they were called to a house on Anderson Avenue on Sunday night after a report of an unresponsive man.

Officials pronounced Christopher Peckham, 49, of Milford dead at the scene several minutes later at 10:10 p.m.

Police report that the home is unusual with people who live in the house and vehicles around it. Police are investigating interviewing people who were present. The victim reportedly looked like he had sustained 'recent trauma'.

"The OCME ruled the death a homicide. Cause of death was blunt trauma to the upper torso which caused several broken ribs and his vertebrae also severe soft tissue injuries," police said.

According to police, people were at the home at the time of the death, and are currently being interviewed. Police say they believe a total number of 12 people live on the property. The victim and sister both live at the property according to police.

Police said the suspect, Ricky M. Garcia, 57, of Milford has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree. Police said

No other details have been released.