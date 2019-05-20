The House That Social Media Built: Vote on the appliance from Connecticut Appliance & Fireplace Distributors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, you will be able to vote on three different home appliance options from Connecticut Appliance & Fireplace Distributors that you want to see featured in the Fish Flip House.

Your three option choices are:

Warming Drawer

Built-In Coffee Maker

Convection Microwave

CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!

The winning option will be announced this Thursday (5/23) on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!

www.cafd.com

(860) 621-9313

50 Graham Place

Southington, CT 06489

Connecticut’s Home Appliance, Fireplace and Outdoor Living Destination. Featuring the highest quality brands, Including Fisher & Paykel, DCS and many more.