Torrington police searching for robbery suspect

TORRINGTON — Police are looking for a man who they said robbed a Cumberland Farms store Monday afternoon.

Torrington Police Department said around 1 p.m., they responded to Cumberland Farms at 207 South Main Street for a reported robbery.

“A white male entered the store with his face covered, brandished a knife and demanded the money from the registers. The male became angry when the cashier could not open the drawer and threw items at the wall until the cashier opened the register,” police said.

Police said the male suspect fled the scene on foot, east on East Albert St to Park Avenue.

Police said the victims described the suspect as a white male approximately 5’9” tall, 140-160 lbs wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black shorts, gray sneakers with a gray shirt wrapped around his head.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Torrington Police Department Detective Division 860-489-2090.