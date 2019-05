× Vehicle crashes into Shelton house resulting in gas leak

SHELTON — A vehicle hit a house Monday afternoon, causing a gas leak and an evacuation.

The crash happened the corner of Route 110 and Rocky Rest Road, Shelton. Officials said there were evacuations of homes and businesses in the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Happening Now – CFPA member Keith Muratori (@FIREGROUNDIMAGE) is on scene of a major motor vehicle accident with a major gas leak in Shelton, Connecticut. Stay tuned for more from the scene. pic.twitter.com/k1iSVeERrD — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) May 20, 2019