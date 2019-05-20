What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Warm, humid Monday with a chance for an afternoon shower/storm

Posted 5:55 AM, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56AM, May 20, 2019

There have been a few showers around the state this morning, and some of us even heard a few rumbles of thunder overnight. Overall, these showers are starting to move out of the area, so other than a damp ground, it’ll be a mainly quiet morning and mid-day.

Temperatures will be rising to summer levels, and it comes along with humidity as well. Mid-day and early afternoon sunshine will allow temperatures to jump into the 80s for some inland towns. A cold front will come through in the late afternoon .. so with a few ingredients present we’ll be monitoring the threat for storms in the afternoon. If the timing is right, some could be severe.

After that we cool things down just a bit for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s we’re mainly dry through the week. A much different pattern from last week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, chance for an afternoon shower/storm. Some storms could be severe. High: 80s inland, 70s shoreline.

TONIGHT: Storms taper off, then partly cloudy with falling humidity. Lows: 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. High: mid/upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Warmer, more humid. Showers likely. High: Low-mid 70s.

