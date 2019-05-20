× Sen. Blumenthal and Rep. DeLauro call for lifting of disaster relief restrictions

HAMDEN — From the office of Sen. Blumenthal:

At 10:00 AM on Monday, May 20th in Hamden, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-3) will announce the reintroduction of the DEBRIS Act (Diversifying Emergency Benchmarks for the Recovery of Individuals after Storms) which ends the harmful and unnecessary ban on federal disaster relief aid to homeowners for fallen trees and debris. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the devastating supercell thunderstorms and tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage across Connecticut.

Following the May 2018 storms and tornadoes, some Connecticut homeowners faced costs of up to $70,000 for debris and tree removal, not covered by homeowners insurance. While Connecticut has received federal disaster aid to cover public expenses, individual property owners have been left to fend for themselves