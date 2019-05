Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

I got three months behind on my mortgage because I tried to keep up with my credit card payments.

I owe over $35,000 on credit cards, and the collectors intimidated me into paying them instead of the mortgage.

I'm recently retired, live on Social Security and have about $50,000 equity in my home.

Can I file a Bankruptcy on the cards and keep my house?

Thanks,

Larry G