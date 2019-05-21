Cooler and breezy Tuesday with highs in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's noticeably drier out there so far this morning, and we have a whole new air mass on the way for today. After reaching the 80s in many towns yesterday, today will be cooler, despite lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s (instead of Monday's 70s and 80s). It'll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Wednesday looks like a top ten weather day with sunny skies, low humidity and highs near 70 degrees.

Overall, this is a big change in the weather pattern of late with drier days and milder temperatures.

There is a chance for some rain Thursday night into early Friday. Also, there may be a shower Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Overall though, Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty awesome for the unofficial start to summer!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, a cooler but a pleasant day with low humidity. High: mid/upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, still a bit breezy. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Chance for evening rain. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Chance for a morning shower then clearing. High: Near 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for an evening shower. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance for an early shower. Otherwise, sun and clouds. High: Near 80.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 70s.

