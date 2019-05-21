Governor Ned Lamont releases draft toll bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Governor's office has just released a draft of the toll bill.

Gov. Lamont took to Twitter saying," We've released the working draft of the Transportation Infrastructure Investment proposal that we're considering to tackle our woefully under-resourced transportation system. Let’s take the opportunity to do this together."

But as recently as Monday, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz reiterated that they don’t want to reveal it, only to have something change.

He said the hardest parts of the bill include the details of the discounts to residents and identifying the locations of the gantries.

Federal approval could hinge on those details.

Also in question is whether lawmakers would need to vote to approve tolls twice — with an initial approval and then another vote after the feds sign off on the plan.

Some of the details that have been leaked include: