Governor’s toll bill expected to be released Tuesday

The Governor’s office confirmed that the working draft of the Governors much anticipated compromise toll bill should be released some time Tuesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he encouraged legislative leaders to make it public immediately so he could answer any and all questions.

But as recently as Monday, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz reiterated that they don’t want to reveal it, only to have something change.

He said the hardest parts of the bill include the details of the discounts to residents and identifying the locations of the gantries.

Federal approval could hinge on those details.

Also in question is whether lawmakers would need to vote to approve tolls twice — with an initial approval and then another vote after the feds sign off on the plan.

Some of the details that have been leaked include: