What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Greenwich lawyer pleads guilty in college admissions case

Posted 4:13 PM, May 21, 2019, by

Gordon Caplan

BOSTON — A New York lawyer and a Napa Valley vintner have admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Gordon Caplan and Agustin Huneeus Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court.

Caplan was co-chairman of the prominent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Greenwich  resident was charged with paying $75,000 to get someone to correct the answers on his daughter’s ACT exa after she took it.

Huneeus’ family owns vineyards in California’s Napa Valley and in Oregon. Authorities say he agreed to pay $300,000 to rig his daughter’s SAT score and have her designated as a water polo recruit to the University of Southern California.

They are among 14 parents who have agreed to plead guilty. Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty last week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.