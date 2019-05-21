× Groups on both sides of abortion issue hold rallies at State Capitol Tuesday

HARTFORD — The state capitol grounds will be the site of rallies on both sides of the abortion issue Tuesday

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England and the CT Coalition for Choice will be holding a rally at noon to commemorate a national day of action for reproductive rights. The groups said they are gathering to stand with people in Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, and other states where restrictive legislation regarding abortions have been passed. “This is a critical moment in the fight for reproductive freedom as politicians continue to attack our right to health care. Advocates will rally at the State Capitol in opposition to these extreme new abortion bans passed in statehouses across the country, which place the most severe restrictions on abortions in America since Roe v. Wade. This is not what people in America want—and they won’t stand for it,” said the group in a statement.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are expected to attend the rally on the north steps of the Capitol.

At the same time, on the other side of the Capitol, anti-abortion groups will hold a rally protesting legislation passed in the State House of Representatives that approved legislation that attempts to clamp down on alleged deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers in Connecticut. The Family Institute of Connecticut said on their website, “The Anti-Pregnancy Center Bill is the first abortion-related legislation to pass a chamber of the Connecticut General Assembly in nearly thirty years. Our last chance to stop it from becoming law is in the State Senate.”

Passing last Thursday on a mostly partisan 81-63 vote, the bill prohibits the typically faith-based centers from making false or misleading statements about the services they provide, while allowing the state’s Attorney General to seek a state order to stop such deceptive advertising.