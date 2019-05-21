Light beer? How about sunlight beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIDGEFIELD – The Nod Hill Brewery just flicked the switch last month and now what’s on tap is off the grid.

The two-year old brewery decided to install photovoltaic panels on their roof and now run entirely on solar power.

Owner Dave Kaye said, “everything you see is powered by solar energy.” Kaye said making the switch to solar was something he had thought about from the time the brewery was opened.

“There is no reason that a lot of other businesses can’t look into doing this,“ Kaye said.

The brewery estimates, this year, they will return upwards of 56 hundred kilowatt hours back to the grid. Kaye added, “also it feels a lot better knowing the beer was brewed much more sustainably now that we are all solar.”