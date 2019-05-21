Man taken to hospital after falling into industrial machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- A man is recovering in the hospital after falling into an industrial machine.

The fire chief said the man was taken via LifeStar. According to officials, they were called to the building on a report of someone stuck inside an industrial machine. They were able to pull him out and suffered injuries on his lower body. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The company, EDAC Technologies, specializes in aerospace and land turbine manufacturing. It's unknown at this time if the man was an employee of the company.