Max Restaurant Group to close ‘Max Amore Ristorante’ in Glastonbury this summer

GLASTONBURY — Max Restaurant Group announced Tuesday that it will be closing Max Amore Ristorante June 30, located at Somerset Square in Glastonbury.

“Plans for a new restaurant at a separate location in Glastonbury are well under way and will be announced in the coming weeks,” said the restaurant in a release. “The Max Group is working with a local developer to build it’s first “from the ground up” free-standing location in Glastonbury.”

“Max Amore has been an important and vital part of our group of restaurants and we are proud of the role that we have played in so many important celebrations and life events, as well as the friendships that we have built over the years with so many of our guests, many of whom dine with us weekly,” stated Rosenthal. It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with such a dedicated and professional group of employees that made Max Amore such a wonderful place for all these years.”

“The moment seemed right to end our hugely successful run of nearly 25 years at this location and to think about a new venture in Glastonbury,” added Rosenthal “The new restaurant will build on the success of Max Amore but take a fresh approach that reflects changing tastes and an evolving market. True to the Max tradition, the menu will feature the very freshest ingredients.”

