Meal House: Scorpian Bowl and Pu-Pu Platter

Recipe from Butchers & Bakers 

Ingredients Pu Pu Platter (for 2 or 4): Pork Egg Rolls, Crab Rangoon, Pork Belly with Chili Oil, Beef Satay, and Chicken Wings.

Ingredients Tiki Party (for 2 or 4): Bourbon, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice, orange slices, and cherries.

5-Minute Salsa Ingredients: tomatoes, green chilies, cilantro, onion, spices (salt, cumin), garlic, jalapeno pepper.

Restaurant History:

Butchers & Bakers is the twelfth restaurant venture from the Locals 8 Restaurant Group. Located in The Exchange in Farmington, CT, the restaurant houses twin coal-fired ovens, three full bars, and one of central Connecticut`s largest outdoor patios. The building, like our menu, combines warm elements with a fresh, farmhouse atmosphere. Our inviting space is perfect for sharing small plates with a table of friends or relaxing with a drink or pitcher of Sangria on the patio. For us, it`s about transforming simple, authentic ingredients into unpretentious food with a rustic sensibility. We think great ingredients make great food and we think you`ll agree.

Our Patio Fiesta is on June 6th from 4pm to close. Enjoy a Latin-American inspired menu and tapas. Dinner & drink specials, music by DJ Fedex and pinata prizes.

 

