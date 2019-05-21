× Old Saybrook officer treated after being exposed to fentanyl

OLD SAYBROOK — A police officer conducting a vehicle search was treated after being exposed to fentanyl Tuesday.

Patrolman Christopher Palmieri was investigating a suspicious person in the area of 178 Main St. around 10:30 am. When the officer got there, he located a man in the area, Stephen Allen Johnson, 36, of Old Saybrook. Police said Johnson was in the possession of drug paraphernalia. A police K-9 conducted a search and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.

Officer Palmieri was exposed to fentanyl when he searched the vehicle and became sick. He was treated at the scene and was taken to Middlesex Medical Center Shoreline where he was given moro treatment and released.

Johnson was arrested on various narcotics violations.

“This incident sadly exemplifies the dangers that Police Officers face every day.” Said Chief Michael A. Spera, “We are extremely thankful that Patrolman Christopher Palmieri is fine and will return to active duty.”