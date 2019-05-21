× Property owner for dilapidated Hartford apartment building no show in court

HARTFORD — A New York based property owner for Barbour Gardens apartments in Hartford was a no show in court again on Tuesday morning.

Martin Rotuman is facing multiple fire code violations at the subsidize housing complex where residents say they have lived in terrible conditions for years now.

‘‘We noticed mice, the roaches and things like that and the mold just took over the whole bathroom,” tenant Tasha Jordan said.

With the help of organizing efforts from lawmakers and Christian activities council, HUD canceled its subsidy agreement with Barbour Gardens and decided to relocate residents.

City inspections found serious infractions in some of the buildings.

Two attorneys representing the parent company for the apartments ADAR Reality LLC and Rothman who explained Rothman is a member of the LLC. They explained he is one of 10 people who own about eight percent of the LLC and said he is not the responsible corporate officer for the LLC to face those charges.

“No one wants to take responsibility for keeping people in danger, children’s lives in danger, senior citizens in danger,” community organizer Pastor A.J. Johnson said.

The state is now submitting a bench warrant for Rothman and demanding the attorney provide the operating agreement that governs the LLC.