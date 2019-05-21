× Silver Alert issued for ‘at risk’ West Haven woman

WEST HAVEN — West Haven Police say they are looking for 33-year-old Vanessa Majias.

They say Majias resides in West Haven and was last seen at 4 a.m.

Police also say that Majias is ‘at risk’, and a Silver Alert has been activated.

Majias is being described as a5’6″ female weighing around 150 pounds with shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a peach or pink colored top.

Anyone who has information regarding Majias’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Haven Police at (203) 937-3900.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.