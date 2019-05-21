× Silver Alert issued for missing 3-year-old and mother from New Haven

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Police are searching for 3-year-old Tristian Rathburn, last seen on April 4th.

A silver alert went out for him Tuesday afternoon.

Tristian is black, 3’11”, and weighs around 33 pounds. No clothing description has been provided.

Another silver alert came down at the same time for a Lauren Wojtusian, 32, out of New Haven. Police say she is the mother of Tristian and also has not been seen since April 4th.

Lauren is described as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes, 5’6″ and weighing 190 pounds.

Police also say that the case originated with DCF.

Anyone who has information on Tristian, or Lauren’s, whereabouts are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6321.