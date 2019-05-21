What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

West Hartford PD investigating break-in at Cornerstone Aquatics Center

Posted 4:11 PM, May 21, 2019, by

WEST HARTFORD —  West Hartford police are investigating a break-in that took place at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center Monday night.

Police said a maintenance worker found that the front door had been smashed with a rock.

When officers arrived they found other windows were also broken and that someone was able to enter the building.  The suspect or suspects tried to pry open a register drawer but were not successful.

Employees at the center, located om Buena Vista Road, told police that no items were stolen.

The case remains under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.