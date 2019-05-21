× West Hartford PD investigating break-in at Cornerstone Aquatics Center

WEST HARTFORD — West Hartford police are investigating a break-in that took place at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center Monday night.

Police said a maintenance worker found that the front door had been smashed with a rock.

When officers arrived they found other windows were also broken and that someone was able to enter the building. The suspect or suspects tried to pry open a register drawer but were not successful.

Employees at the center, located om Buena Vista Road, told police that no items were stolen.

The case remains under investigation.