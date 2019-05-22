What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

400 bags of heroin seized in Norwich bust

Posted 8:43 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48PM, May 22, 2019

NORWICH — Norwich Police’s Detective and Patrol Division arrested a Taftville man Wednesday after obtaining a search and seizure warrant.

Police say Luis “Louie” Munoz of 12 1/2 Terrace Ave was in possession of cash and narcotics.

As a result of the warrant, officers seized $3,000, along with 400 bags of Fentanyl, two vehicles, two motorcycles and a secret container installed inside of a wall.

Munoz was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in appear in court on June 13.

Norwich Police urge anyone with narcotic information to contact the Narcotics Unit at (860) 886-5561 x 3153 and x 3152.

