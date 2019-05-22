A practically perfect Wednesday with temps in the 70s, mostly sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're getting pretty close to weather perfection out there today! For many people across Connecticut, this is the kind of weather we've been waiting for, with sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures in the low/mid 70s. The wind won't be as strong as yesterday, but we'll still have a breeze from the northwest around 10-20 mph at times.

Tonight, the clouds will increase a bit during the early morning hours, but overall it's a quiet night with lows in the 50s.

There is a chance for a scattered shower Thursday morning but it doesn't look like a washout. We then will be watching the chance for some heavier downpours or even some thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. It's really the only speed bump in the forecast here, as we've made such a change in our weather pattern!

Looking ahead, most of the weekend looks dry. But there is a chance for some showers Also, there may be a shower Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Overall though, Memorial Day weekend is looking pretty awesome for the unofficial start to summer!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 70-75.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mostly cloudy by the early morning. Lows: 49-55.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, a passing shower. Then partly cloudy. Chance for evening rain/thunderstorms. High: Near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 70.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for an evening shower. High: Low 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance for an early shower. Otherwise, sun and clouds, warmer. High: Near 80.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

