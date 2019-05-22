× Former New Haven city employee admits embezzling $100,000 over 16 years

NEW HAVEN — A former New Haven city employee has admitted to embezzling $100,000 from the city’s coffers over 16 years.

Federal officials said Daniel Lion, 64, of Hamden, pleaded guilty in New Haven to one count of wire fraud stemming from a long-running embezzlement scheme.

Officials said Lion was employed by the City of New Haven for approximately 40 years, most recently in the city’s accounting department. The city has a policy where employees can be paid in advance if they are about to take approved vacation leave. As part of his employment, Lion had access to the city’s payroll system.

Authorities said that from 2002 to June 2018, Lion issued vacation paychecks to himself and then deleted the computer entries for the checks, which caused the payroll system to issue his regular paycheck, as well. In total, Lion stole $102,947.44 from the City of New Haven.

Lion will be sentenced September 4. He could be sentenced to a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and an order of restitution. Lion is released pending sentencing.

Lion retired from the City of New Haven in March 2019.