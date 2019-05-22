× Man struck by car in Manchester, suffers life-threatening injuries

MANCHESTER — An investigation is underway in Manchester after police say a man was found on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. on the side of Parker Street near Utopia Road. Police believe the man was struck by a vehicle.

First responders found the victim unconscious and unresponsive. They were able to bring back a pulse, and rush him to Manchester Memorial Hospital. From there, he was transferred to Hartford Hospital with severe life-threatening head injuries.

Police say the vehicle was not on the scene when they got there.

Police are investigating, and ask anyone who may have seen the incident or has additional information to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-533-8651.