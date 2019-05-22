Missouri River levees expected to be overtopped in Oklahoma

The Army Corps of Engineers says about 50 levees in Missouri could be overtopped by Saturday as high water levels move downstream. Most of the threatened area is farmland.

Recent storms in the central U.S. are also causing flooding woes in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Missouri is expected to crest Thursday at 36.1 feet (11 meters) near the town of Glasgow, Missouri, overtopping agricultural levees and inundating some homes, highways and parkland. The National Weather Service has warned of moderate flooding in several other river towns.

The river has been flooding off and on since March, breaching dozens of levees and causing billions of dollars of damage to farmland, homes and businesses across the Midwest.