New Haven police investigating fatal shooting

NEW HAVEN -- Police say a fatal shooting killed a man in the area of the city where a shooting happened Monday.

Police say shot spotter was activated around 11:30 p.m., soon followed by many phone calls and gunfire. There were reports of a man lying motionless in the street.

When officers arrived in the area of Congress Avenue and Redfield Street, they found a Hispanic man unresponsive in the road. He was rushed to Yale-New Haven where he died from his gunshot wounds shortly after midnight.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic until 9 a.m. which will affect both CT Transit and school buses in the area.

Another shooting happened in the same area on Monday. There was a report of a 21-year-old man who was shot in the Congress Avenue and Redfield Street neighborhood, and he walked himself into the hospital for treatment. Police are also investigating that incident, but don't know at this time if the shootings were related.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.